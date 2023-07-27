Your Turn to Die Manga Ends in Next Chapter

© Tatsuya Ikegami, Nankidai, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Kimi ga Shine: Tasūketsu Death Game

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on August 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. Yen Press describes the story:

Sara Chidouin has been getting harassed by a mysterious stalker lately, so her concerned friend Joe Tazuna decides to walk her home. But once they arrive, the two of are attacked by someone and black out. When they come to, they find that they've been restrained to some tables in a strange room...

Ikegami launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in March 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 26. Yen Press published the third volume in December 2022, and will publish the fourth volume on November 21.

The manga is based on Nankidai 's indie game of the same name. The game is available on the RPG Atsumaru website and app. An English version of the game also launched on PC via Steam on February 20.

Source: Shōnen Ace September issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.