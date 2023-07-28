Kaori Ozaki's Inu to Sandbag Manga Ends

Manga about woman who moves back to childhood home on island launched in May 2022

© Kaori Ozaki, Shogakukan

Monthly Spirits

Inu to Sandbag

The September issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Thursday. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will ship on September 12.

The manga centers on 34-year-old Nichiko, who moved away from her city and back to her hometown island alone after a certain incident. She returns to her childhood home, where nothing is left except a lonely kennel, and begins an impoverished life. She meets Chimaki, who works at the local convenience store at the island, and they begin a curious relationship.

Ozaki launched the manga in Monthly Spirits in May 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022.

Ozaki launched the The Golden Sheep ( Kin no Hitsuji ) manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in September 2017, and ended it in February 2019. Kodansha published three volumes for the manga, and Vertical released all three volumes in English.

Ozaki published the Mermaid Prince ( Ningyo Ōji ) manga in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine irregularly from 2014 to October 2015. Shinshokan published one volume for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and will release it in print in spring 2024.

Source: Monthly Spirits September issue