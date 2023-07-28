Tearmoon Empire TV Anime Reveals 2 More Cast Members, Opening Theme Artist

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Nozomu Mochitsuki 's Tearmoon Empire light novel series revealed two more cast members for the series on Friday. The site also revealed that Sumire Uesaka , who stars in the series as Mia Luna Tearmoon, is performing the show's opening theme song "Happy End Princess." Masayoshi Ōishi is writing and composing the song, and is also arranging the song alongside Kentarō Sonoda .

The new cast includes Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Abel Remno (pictured left below) and Shun Horie as Sion Sol Sunkland (pictured right).

©餅月望・TOブックス／ティアムーン帝国物語製作委員会2023

The anime will premiere in October and will air on, and

The anime stars:

Sumire Uesaka as Mia Luna Tearmoon

Tomori Kusunoki as Anne Littstein

Yuichiro Umehara as Ludwig Hewitt

Yūshi Ibe ( The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody assistant director) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mai Otsuka ( The Demon Girl Next Door , Non Non Biyori ) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto of Sus4 Inc. is composing the music.

J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Surrounded by the hate-filled gazes of her people, the selfish princess of the fallen Tearmoon Empire, Mia, takes one last look at the bleeding sun before the guillotine blade falls... Only to wake back up as a twelve-year-old! With time rewound and a second chance at life dropped into her lap, she sets out to right the countless wrongs that plague the ailing Empire. Corrupt governance? Check. Border troubles? Check. Natural calamities and economic strife? Check. My, seems like a lot of work. Hard work and Mia don't mix, so she seeks out the aid of others, starting with her loyal maid, Anne, and the brilliant minister, Ludwig. Together, they strive day and night to restore the Empire. Little by little, their tireless efforts begin to change the course of history, pushing the whole of the continent toward a new future. And why did the selfish princess have a change of heart, you ask? Simple—she didn't. She's just terrified of the guillotine. They hurt like hell, and Mia hates pain more than work.

Nozomu Mochitsuki launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018, and TO Books began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Gilse in June 2019. TO Books published the first volume of Mizu Morino 's manga adaptation in January 2020. The manga is ongoing.