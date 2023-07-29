Anime Limited Offers Macross Plus Series, Movie on Blu-ray in Late 2023/Early 2024

The Macross Creators and Bigwest Industry Panel at this year's Otakon event confirmed on Friday that Anime Limited will release both the Macross Plus OVA series and the Macross Plus Movie Edition compilation film. Anime Limited and Bigwest will release the Macross Plus Ultimate Edition Blu-ray Disc in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Anime Limited founder Andrew Partridge clarified on Twitter that the Macross Plus Ultimate Edition will include both the anime's video version and Macross Plus Movie Edition .

Don't worry folks - the logo is a misnomer there. To be clear: the OVAs will be included in the Ultimate Edition. More info coming in due course~ https://t.co/VGm6XAR86q — Andrew Partridge (@liceas) July 28, 2023

Bigwest and Anime Limited had announced at Anime Expo in 2022 that they would release the Macross Plus anime on Blu-ray Disc in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The companies did not confirm at the time which version of Macross Plus they would release.

The story of Macross Plus is set three decades after the Space War I from the first Macross series and film, and follows three high school friends who reunite despite painful memories. Their personal drama intersects with the military's testing of two advanced fighters and the rise of a new virtual idol. The four-episode OVA released in 1994-1995, and the film version opened in 1995.

Manga Entertainment previously released Macross Plus on video tape and DVD.

Anime Limited also announced on Friday that it will offer a four-volume "Ultimate Edition" vinyl release of the anime's soundtrack next year. The release will include the first two original soundtrack albums, the Original Soundtrack Plus ~For Fans Only~ album, and the Sharon Apple- The Cream P.U.F. mini-album.