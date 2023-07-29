Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 17-23

© 1997 Studio Ghibli・ND

and'sanime film aired onon Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.6% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 21at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)