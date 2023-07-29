×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Princess Mononoke rerun earns 12.6% rating

mononoke
© 1997 Studio Ghibli・ND
Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.6% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 21at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV July 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.8
MIX Season 2 NTV July 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
Doraemon TV Asahi July 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 22 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 TBS July 20 (Thu) 23:56 30 min.
2.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi July 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.2
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo July 21 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 22 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 22 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.7
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E July 22 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

