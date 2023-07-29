News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Princess Mononoke rerun earns 12.6% rating
Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.6% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga aired on TBS on Friday, July 21at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 22 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|July 22 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 22 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 22 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
|TBS
|July 20 (Thu)
|23:56
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|July 23 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|TV Tokyo
|July 21 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 22 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 22 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|July 22 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)