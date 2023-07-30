Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Anime Film Reveals New Trailer, Poster Visual

Film opens in Japan on October 27

The staff for Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the upcoming new film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, revealed a new trailer and poster visual on Sunday at the "Digi Fes 2023" event. The video features Digimon Adventure 02 's original opening theme song "Target ~Akai Shōgeki~" by Kouji Wada .

The film will open in Japan on October 27.

The film's story is set in February 2012, a little after the stories in theanime and theanime. The film will feature main lead Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) and other main characters at 20 years old.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the first in the world to become a DigiDestined"

as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and says, "I was the first in the world to become a DigiDestined" Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a Digimon who looks like a slippery marine creature and who is the key to the plot

Director Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ), the anime studio Yumeta Company , and the production company Toei Animation are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna .

Producer Yōsuke Kinoshita ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) previously emphasized that the new film will revolve around the characters from Digimon Adventure 02 . He further explained that the team wanted to tell a story about Daisuke and his friends because they have a different appeal about them, compared to Taichi/Tai and his friends from the first Digimon Adventure television anime.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States. Discotek announced at Otakon on Saturday that it will release the anime in English and then in Japanese.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then got a release outside Japan in 2020-2021.



Source: Press release