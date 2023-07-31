Actor Paul Reubens Passes Away at 70

Pee-wee's Playhouse

) passed away on Sunday due to cancer. He had the diagnosis for six years but had not revealed it. He was 70.

Reubens was born in August 1952. He began his career in the 1970s as an improvisational comedian and stage actor with the Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.

Reubens is best known for playing Pee-wee Herman in the television show Pee-wee's Playhouse . He also played the character in The Pee-wee Herman Show and the Pee-wee's Big Adventure and Pee-wee's Big Holiday films.

He stopped playing the character around 1991, when he was arrested for indecent exposure at an adult movie theater. He returned to the role in 2010 with a revival of The Pee-wee Herman Show .

Reubens played the Unilu Swap Shop Owner in the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series. He also had voiceover roles in The Nightmare Before Christmas , Batman: The Brave and the Bold , Adventure Time , and The Smurfs .

