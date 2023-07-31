Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan Live-Action Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Theme Song

Visual unveiled for film opening on October 27

Toei began streaming on Monday a trailer for the live-action film of the "Bokura no Sennen Project" — the Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) multimedia project involving a manga, live-action film, and stage play. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Kokoro Tsunaide" (Connected Hearts) by 4 U.

The staff also unveiled a visual:

The live-action film will open on October 27.

The project centers on three individuals: a girl named Towa, who continuously reincarnates throughout the ages, and two immortal men named Sōsuke and Mitsukage. The story spans a thousand years, beginning in the Heian era. A certain event takes Towa's life, but grants Sōsuke and Mitsukage their immortality. Trapped forever in their despair, they are doomed to see Towa reincarnate and die, reliving their last 30 days together for eternity.

The live-action film and stage play will feature the same cast for the three main characters. Yūdai Tatsumi will play Sōsuke. Bunichi Hamanaka will play Mitsukage. Sakurako Konishi will play Mai, a reincarnation of Towa. Katsuhide Suzuki is directing the stage play, while Takeo Kikuchi is directing the film.

The stage play will run at Club eX at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo from September 8 to 18, and at the TT Hall at Cool Japan Park in Osaka from September 22 to 24.

Manga creator duo naked ape launched the manga for the project in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in June 2021. The manga's story is set from the Heian era to the Taisho era. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 16, and it will publish the fourth volume on August 16.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura .

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.

Sources: Bokura no Sennen Project's Twitter account, Comic Natalie