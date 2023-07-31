×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's 2nd Trailer Reveals New Servants, Rogue Servants

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Arjuna, Cu Chulainn, Tamamo Aria from other Fate series works appear in game as Rogue Servants

The "FGO Fes. 2023" event on Sunday revealed the second trailer for Koei Tecmo's Fate/Samurai Remnant, its new action RPG for the Fate franchise. The trailer revealed two new servants and five rogue servants —which include Arjuna, Cu Chulainn, and Tamamo Aria — who all appeared in previous Fate series works. The game's trailer also teased a character named Babylonia, voiced by Tomokazu Seki.

The two new servants include:

Archer Servant of Zheng Chenggong voiced by Kensho Ono
archer.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
Assassin Servant of Dorothea Coyett voiced by Hideo Ishikawa
assassin.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

Rogue Servants who do not have masters include:

Rogue Saber voiced by Tooru Sakurai
saber.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
Rogue Archer (Arjuna) voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki
arjuna.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
Rogue Lancer (Cu Chulainn) voiced by Nobutoshi Canna
lancer.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
Rogue Rider (Tamamo Aria) voiced by Chiwa Saito
rider.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
Rogue Berserker voiced by Daisuke Endō
berserker.png
© コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

fatesamurairemnant
©TYPE-MOON/KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved. Production Cooperation Aniplex Inc.
The game will release in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. Koei Tecmo America describes the game's story:
The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

Rei Wataru, the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai (Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide (Tokyo Babel), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order, are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Sources: Fate/Samurai Remnant game's Japanese website, Koei Tecmo's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com, Gamer

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives