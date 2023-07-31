News
Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's 2nd Trailer Reveals New Servants, Rogue Servants
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The "FGO Fes. 2023" event on Sunday revealed the second trailer for Koei Tecmo's Fate/Samurai Remnant, its new action RPG for the Fate franchise. The trailer revealed two new servants and five rogue servants —which include Arjuna, Cu Chulainn, and Tamamo Aria — who all appeared in previous Fate series works. The game's trailer also teased a character named Babylonia, voiced by Tomokazu Seki.
The two new servants include:
Rogue Servants who do not have masters include:
The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.
Rei Wataru, the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai (Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide (Tokyo Babel), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order, are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.
The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.
Sources: Fate/Samurai Remnant game's Japanese website, Koei Tecmo's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com, Gamer