Limit / Life creator debuted manga in June 2019

©Keiko Suenobu, Kodansha

Ochitara Owari

This year's September issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 1.

The manga debuted in Be Love in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 13.

The story is about the difficult relationships of housewife Asumi Tsukishima, who, after five years of married life, has achieved her dream of moving into a new high-rise apartment with her family of three. There, she makes mom friends.

Suenobu launched the Life 2: Giver/Taker manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a live-action show adaptation in January.

The 20-volume Life manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from 2002-2009, and it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category in 2006. Tokyopop published nine volumes of the series before it shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2007.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both Life and Life 2: Giver/Taker .

Vertical published all six volumes of Suenobu's Limit manga in 2012-2013. Limit also received a live-action television series in 2013.