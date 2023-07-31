News
Risa Kubota Retires from Voice Acting
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins, Joanna Cayanan
Lapis Re:LiGHTs, I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. voice actress joined Mausu Promotion in 2017
Voice actress Risa Kubota announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she has retired from voice acting. Kubota did not give a reason for her retirement — she said her feelings on the matter were conflicted, but she ultimately made the decision to retire. She thanked fans and staff for supporting her until now, adding, "The time I spent with everyone and the characters I met are my life's treasure."
In games, she voiced Amane Doi in AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative and Jade, Nasha, and Valeera in Girls X Battle 2.
Kubota joined Mausu Promotion as a voice actress in 2017.
She played such roles as Bianca, Christopher, and Kurumi Risu in several Sylvanian Families: Mini Story anime. She also voiced Rosetta in Lapis Re:LiGHTs, Iu Shindo in I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives., Carla in By the Grace of the Gods, Roko Sekino in Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, and Mai in Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress. She also voiced minor roles in Aikatsu Stars!, Magical Girl Site, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, and more.
In games, she voiced Amane Doi in AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative and Jade, Nasha, and Valeera in Girls X Battle 2.
Sources: Risa Kubota's Twitter account, Mausu Promotion via Yaraon!