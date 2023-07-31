Risa Kubota Retires from Voice Acting

Image via Mausu Promotion

Voice actressannounced on her Twitter account on Monday that she has retired from voice acting. Kubota did not give a reason for her retirement — she said her feelings on the matter were conflicted, but she ultimately made the decision to retire. She thanked fans and staff for supporting her until now, adding, "The time I spent with everyone and the characters I met are my life's treasure."

Kubota joined Mausu Promotion as a voice actress in 2017.

She played such roles as Bianca, Christopher, and Kurumi Risu in several Sylvanian Families: Mini Story anime. She also voiced Rosetta in Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Iu Shindo in I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Carla in By the Grace of the Gods , Roko Sekino in Dropout Idol Fruit Tart , and Mai in Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress . She also voiced minor roles in Aikatsu Stars! , Magical Girl Site , The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , and more.

In games, she voiced Amane Doi in AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative and Jade, Nasha, and Valeera in Girls X Battle 2 .

