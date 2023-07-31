The Super Mario Bros. Movie Becomes 2nd Highest-Earning Foreign-Animated Film in Japan

Film has earned 13.39 billion yen in Japan

Frozen 2

Frozen

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

has earned a cumulative total of 13.39 billion yen (about US$94.1 million), surpassing Disney'sat 13.37 billion yen (about US$94.0 million) to become the second highest-earning foreign-animated film in Japan. The firstfilm ranks abovewith box office earnings of 25.5 billion yen (about $179.2 million).

The movie is also now the #14 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the 25th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28, and it sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,350,413,680.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

The film is the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not. It is the #15 highest-earning film of all time.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin