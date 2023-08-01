Natsuko Uruma Launches New Rekishi Mentalist Manga on August 13

After an illustrious career in animation, Hideaki Anno takes on tokusatsu with the Shin Japan Heroes Universe. Join Chris and Steve this week as they explore some of the franchise's work.

― After an illustrious career in animation, Hideaki Anno takes on tokusatsu with the Shin Japan Heroes Universe. Join Chris and Steve this week as they explore some of the franchise's work. Shin Ultraman, Shin Godz...