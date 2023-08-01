News
Natsuko Uruma Launches New Rekishi Mentalist Manga on August 13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Can't Stop Cursing You artist launches manga with Tomato Tori as writer
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website revealed on Tuesday that Tomato Tori and Natsuko Uruma will launch a new manga titled Rekishi Mentalist (History Mentalist) on the website on August 13. Tori will write the manga, and Uruma will draw the art.
Kensuke Koba and Uruma launched the Can't Stop Cursing You (Dareka wo Norowazu ni Irarenai kono Sekai de) manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! app and Gangan Online website in 2019. The manga ended with its fourth compiled book volume in April 2022. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on July 18.
Sources: Shonen Jump+, Tomato Tori's Twitter account