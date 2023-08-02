Anime Limited Schedule Update Including Evangelion 3.0+1.11 and G-Gundam in October

will be on 4K UHD; also releases ofandPart 2 in September

Anime Limited has announced the following home release titles:

A UHD deluxe Blu-ray edition of Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time (pictured right) will be released on October 30, as a 4K UHD deluxe edition. This will include a second Blu-ray disc with bonus content, as well as a 28-page art booklet and five character art cards. There will also be a Blu-ray Steelbook edition on the same date (which will also include the bonus Blu-ray disc), as well as standard Blu-ray and DVD editions.

A Collector's Blu-ray of Part 1 of Mobile Fighter G Gundam will be released on 16 October. The second part will follow at a later date.

A Collector's Blu-ray edition of Burn The Witch on 25 September, including both the movie and OVA editions of the anime, as well as a 12-page booklet and an A3 poster.

A Collector's Blu-ray of Free! The Final Stroke Part 2 will be released on September 18, including a 24-page booklet.

A Vinyl edition of the soundtrack for Re:Zero Season 1 will be released as a two-Vinyl edition on October 9, with gatefold packaging and an art print of the character Emilia.

Anime Limited adds that due to logistical issues with its stock distribution partner, many of its releases have shifted to September across multiple retailers. However, this will not affect shipping dates for the company's AllTheAnime.com store, where the August releases will be unchanged. Anime Limited also says that normal service will be resumed in September though all of its usual retailers.

Additionally, the following two titles are confirmed for Monday August 7:

One Piece Film Red - Standard Blu-ray and DVD editions, as well as a Collector's Edition that will be exclusive to the AllTheAnime site. The Collector's Edition will include the film on both Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray. It will also include an extra Blu-ray with extra features. There will be an A3 replica poster, a vinyl sticker, a numbered concert ticket, three art cards and a 40-page booklet.