Undead Girl Murder Farce Novel Author Yugo Aosaki Launches New Manga

Gas-tō Norainu Tanteidan manga set in Victorian London launches on August 10

This year's 36th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Yugo Aosaki and Toshimitsu Matsubara will launch a new manga titled Gas-tō Norainu Tanteidan (Gaslamp Stray Dog Detective Agency) in the magazine's next issue on August 10. Aosaki is writing the manga, and Matsubara is drawing the art. The manga will have a color opening page, and the first chapter will have 83 pages.

The manga is set in late Victorian London, and will center on a street urchin whose life is changed by a big event.

© Yugo Aosaki, Kodansha

Aosaki is the author of themystery novel series, which launched in December 2015 (first volume cover seen right). Aosaki released the fourth novel in the series on July 14. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on July 5, and is currently airing.streams the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan under the title

Haruka Tomoyama launched the manga adaptation based on Aosaki's story in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in June 2016. The manga has since moved to the Nemesis magazine in June 2017, and then again to the Comic Days website in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on July 7. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it released the third volume in August 2021.

Matsubara is the author of the Kurogane no Valhallan and Rikudō manga.

