2 Requiem of the Rose King Spinoff Manga End in September

Prequel manga, comedy school idol spinoff manga both end next month

© Aya Kanno, Akita Shoten

Bara-Ō no Sōretsu: Ōhi to Bara no Kishi

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that both's) and's(King of Idol Rose King Academy) spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue in September.

Both manga are spinoffs of Kanno's own Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga.

Abekawa launched King of Idol Bara-Ō no Gakuen in Monthly Princess in January 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022.

Kanno launched Requiem of the Rose King: The Queen and the Rose Knight in March 2022. Kanno said at the time of the manga's launch that the manga will only have two volumes, but the manga has gone past the story of its second volume, which shipped on April 14.

Requiem of the Rose King 's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended it in January 2022. A spinoff novel by Yō Makusu shipped in December 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese and it also streamed an English dub . The anime aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run.