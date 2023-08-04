Comikey Licenses 5 Webtoon Titles from Shueisha's Manga Mee

What's So Bad About Being Cunning? , Say No To Underage Blood Drinking! , Flowers For The Outcast , 2 more webtoon titles licensed

announced on Tuesday that it has licensed five new webtoon titles from's Manga Mee girl manga app, and will release the titles on its platform this month.

Title: What's So Bad About Being Cunning? ( Azatokute Nani ga Gokuaku na no? )

Author(s): Studio Mee (Original Story: Keke Hokimoto, Storyboard: Morio, Line Drawing: Kana Watanabe

Platform Debut: August 1

Summary: The daughter of a mafia family escapes from Italy to Osaka after a big conflict. She dreams of having the perfect marriage but struggles with finding anyone because she always has thugs around for protection that scare everyone away.

Title: Say No To Underage Blood Drinking! ( Miseinen wa Kyuketsu Kinshi desu )

Author(s): Kurose

Platform Debut: August 2

Summary: Muroii Yoshikage is a diligent vampire with a love for cleanliness, about to enter high school, but without many friends. One day, he meets up with someone he got to know online—a "slightly" crazy girl named Serika—but not two meetings later, she has him tied up and asks him to drink her blood?! But Yoshikage lives by his family's rules, one of which is, "You must not drink blood until you are an adult!" True to his principles, he refuses Serika's attempts to seduce him, but will he be able to keep it up for long...?

Title: Flowers For The Outcast ( Kyoro Jū ni Hanataba o )

Author(s): Shiharu Kamura, Natsumi Aida

Platform Debut: August 3

Summary: Kiyo, like any other socially adept high-school girl, spends every day having fun with her group of friends! But somehow, things don't feel quite right... Do friends in a group usually talk about each other behind their backs...? Maybe not, but if there's one thing that Kiyo knows, it's that she doesn't want to be on her own. And so, she simply goes with the flow, even as her high school life is hit by a storm!

Title: Courting Death With a Robber ( Shinitai Hitozuma to Dekiai Gōtō )

Author(s): Studio Mee (Original Script: Shiki Sai, Line Drawing: Gen Ayao)

Platform Debut: August 4

Summary: To Rei, her business-motivated marriage is a hellish ordeal—a life shackled by control and forced attempts to conceive by her husband Masaichiro. Her only meager means of revenge are the birth control pills she takes in secret. However, even Rei has a ray of light in her life: a food truck she visits daily that is run by Mikio, a kind, handsome young man. The fleeting lunches with Mikio allow Rei to truly be herself. But her pills don't remain a secret for much longer, and Masaichiro forces her to quit her job upon their discovery. On her final day, when all hope of ever seeing Mikio again is seemingly lost... a man comes in to rob the bank she works at! From the moment Rei sees him, she is strangely drawn to him, kicking off their dramatic romance.

Title: The Method Acting Princess ( Itsuwari Hime no Method )

Author(s): Studio Mee (Original Story: Mai Takano , Storyboard: Elilika Toba, Line Drawing: Karo Takase

Platform Debut: August 5

Summary: In a twist of fate, a nameless stage actor is thrust into the world of The Cursed Princess and the Shining Knight. Transformed into Sylvia Burrows, the play's leading actress, she is faced with the task of becoming a body double for Princess Michelle. However, she is aware of Sylvia's tragic fate—an execution at the hands of the merciless Crown Prince Oscar—and that's the one thing she absolutely refuses to sign up for! Yet, somehow, the Oscar in this alternate world begins to show interest in Sylvia... Could there be a glimmer of hope for a better conclusion for her?

Comikey announced its partnership with Shueisha 's Manga Mee last year, and it plans to further expand its Manga Mee catalog in the coming months.

Source: Press release