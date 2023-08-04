Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Adds Grimnir as Playable Character

Company also reveals data transfer possible from Granblue Fantasy: Versus to new game

Cygames revealed during the EVO 2023 event on Friday that Grimnir (voiced by Megumi Ogata and Griffin Burns ) will be a playable character in the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game.

【#GBVSR #Evo2023】

The fourth new character to join the GBVSR roster is the Dancing Whirlwind himself...



Grrrrrimnir!



GBVSR で登場する4人目の新プレイアブルキャラクター「グリームニル」が公開されました！#GBVS pic.twitter.com/xFoepicfOu — GBVS/Granblue Fantasy Versus (@gbvs_official) August 4, 2023

Players will be able to transfer data (between the same platforms) from Granblue Fantasy: Versus to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

Cygames added at it plans to announce the release date "soon," and added it will announce more information about the game on Sunday at EVO.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam . The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila and Siegfried.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

Source: Granblue Fantasy Versus franchise's Twitter account via Gematsu