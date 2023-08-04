News
Manga Creator Hiroyuki Takizawa Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator of Joshi Ana Nanase, Haken no Daida
This year's August 18-25 issue of Houbunsha's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Hiroyuki Takizawa passed away on May 31 due to gallbladder cancer.
Takizawa also wrote the Joshi Ana Nanase (Female Announcer Nanase) and Kokka Shikaku no Onna no Naisho no Yoru (Secret night of a national qualified woman, pictured right) with Hazuki.
Takizawa recently launched the Haken no Daida manga with Kaoru Hazuki in 2020. The fourth chapter of Haken no Daida, published in the issue, is the series' final chapter and Takizawa's last work.
Source: Weekly Manga Times August 18-25 issue