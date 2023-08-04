Manga Creator Hiroyuki Takizawa Passes Away

© Hiroyuki Takizawa, Kaoru Hazuki, Houbunsha

This year's August 18-25 issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that manga creatorpassed away on May 31 due to gallbladder cancer.

Takizawa recently launched the Haken no Daida manga with Kaoru Hazuki in 2020. The fourth chapter of Haken no Daida , published in the issue, is the series' final chapter and Takizawa's last work.

Takizawa also wrote the Joshi Ana Nanase ( Female Announcer Nanase ) and Kokka Shikaku no Onna no Naisho no Yoru ( Secret night of a national qualified woman , pictured right) with Hazuki.

