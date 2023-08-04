PlayStation 5 Sells Over 40 Million Units

PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January

Sony Interactive Entertainment 's (SIE) Jim Ryan announced last week that the PlayStation 5 console has surpassed 40 million in sales as of July 16.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment blog

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January.

Ryan announced at the company's CES 2023 presentation in January that “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

The company launched PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for PS5, on February 22.

SIE is developing Project Leonardo – a new, highly customizable accessibility controller kit to help players with disabilities play more comfortably – for the PlayStation 5.

Thanks to Rob19ny for the news tip.