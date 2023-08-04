Pokémon Horizons Anime Casts Makoto Furukawa as Spinel

Furukawa plays leader of mysterious organization Explorers

TV Tokyo revealed on Friday that Makoto Furukawa will voice Spinel in Pokémon Horizons: The Series , the new anime in the Pokémon franchise. Spinel is one of the leaders of the mysterious organization Explorers.

©Nintendo･Creatures･GAME FREAK･TV Tokyo･ShoPro･JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from theandvideo games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The anime's English dub is "coming soon."

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.