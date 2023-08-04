Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in 2024

1st season premiered in July 2021

The official Twitter account for the television anime ofand'slight novels announced on Friday that the second season will premiere in 2024.

The first Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles season premiered in Japan on the TV Tokyo channel in July 2021. The anime also ran on BS Fuji and AT-X , and streamed on ABEMA and other services later. It streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Osamu Yamasaki ( Toward the Terra , ItaKiss , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) directed the first anime season at TMS Entertainment , in collaboration with Wao World . Yamasaki also penned the scripts alongside Mitsutaka Hirota , Megumu Sasano , and Yoshiko Nakamura . Kyoko Yufu designed the characters.

Osahiko Segawa directed the art, and Tomoko Kohioki was the color key artist. Norimasa Teramoto was the compositing director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi edited. Yasuyuki Yamazaki composed the music, with Nippon Columbia and TMS Music produced the music. Hiroto Morishita directed the sound, while Suara Pro's Shota Yaso was in charge of sound effects. KANON produced the sound. Nippon Columbia and TMS Music produced the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the novels and Futago Minaduki 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Meet Rio: a callous orphaned boy living in the slums. At only 7-years-old, he realizes he's actually the reincarnation of Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese university student with a tragic past. While still reeling from this shocking epiphany, Rio also comes to learn that he possesses extremely potent magical abilities and uses his new powers to solve the kidnapping case of a little girl. His good deed is acknowledged, and he's rewarded by being enrolled into… a prestigious academy for noble children...?

Yuri Kitayama began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2014, and Hobby Japan began publishing the print version of the novels with illustrations by Riv in 2015. Futago Minaduki launched the manga adaptation of the novels in 2017.