News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: July 24-30
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|115,697
|517,550
|2
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoff
|July 28
|18,267
|18,267
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|14,749
|1,789,784
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,440
|5,396,462
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,597
|3,207,597
|6
|NSw
|Crymachina
|FuRyu
|July 27
|7,417
|7,417
|7
|NSw
|Disney Illusion Island
|Disney Games
|July 29
|7,172
|7,172
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,782
|1,137,427
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,609
|4,071,959
|10
|PS5
|Crymachina
|FuRyu
|July 27
|5,228
|5,228
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,157
|5,244,657
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,631
|3,428,016
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,414
|5,081,044
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,127
|7,502,049
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,822
|1,268,802
|16
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|3,513
|404,889
|17
|NSw
|Hayarigame 1/2/3 Pack
|Nippon Ichi Software
|Junly 27
|3,182
|3,182
|18
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,071
|2,898,896
|19
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|2,659
|465,176
|20
|PS4
|Crymachina
|FuRyu
|July 27
|2,611
|2,611
Source: Famitsu