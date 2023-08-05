×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 stays at #1 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: July 24-30

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 115,697 517,550
2 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoff July 28 18,267 18,267
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 14,749 1,789,784
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,440 5,396,462
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,597 3,207,597
6 NSw Crymachina FuRyu July 27 7,417 7,417
7 NSw Disney Illusion Island Disney Games July 29 7,172 7,172
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,782 1,137,427
9 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,609 4,071,959
10 PS5 Crymachina FuRyu July 27 5,228 5,228
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,157 5,244,657
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,631 3,428,016
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,414 5,081,044
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,127 7,502,049
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,822 1,268,802
16 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 3,513 404,889
17 NSw Hayarigame 1/2/3 Pack Nippon Ichi Software Junly 27 3,182 3,182
18 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,071 2,898,896
19 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 2,659 465,176
20 PS4 Crymachina FuRyu July 27 2,611 2,611

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 17-23
