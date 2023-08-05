My New Boss Is Goofy TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals October Premiere

The website for the television anime of Dan Ichikawa 's My New Boss Is Goofy ( Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen ) manga debuted a new promotional video for the character Yūsei Shirosaki on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will premiere in October.

The website will stream a promotional video for a different main character every week.

The workplace comedy's story follows a 26-year-old office worker named Kentarō Momose. He recently changed jobs after his previous boss harassed him. He's worried his new boss will also use power harassment to make his life miserable. Momose is trying to hide his anxious stomach when he first meets his new boss Yūsei Shirosaki, however he's surprised to find his new boss is such a natural airhead that he eliminates all of Momose's anxiety.

The anime's main cast includes (in the order the teaser introduces the characters):

Noriyuki Abe ( Bleach , Ōoku: The Inner Chambers ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masahiro Yokotani ( Beelzebub , The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Yasuda ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Sekaiichi Hatsukoi: Valentine-hen ) is the character designer.and chief animation director. Masato Nakayama ( Play It Cool, Guys , You and Me. ) is in charge of music, and Jin Aketagawa ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , 86 ) is the sound director.

The manga was originally posted on Ichikawa's Twitter account. The manga started serialization on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in February 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2019, and the second volume in May 2020.

The manga won third place in the TSUTAYA Comic Grand Prize competition in 2020. It took second place in AnimeJapan's poll for manga that readers' most want to see animated also in 2020, and won the top spot of the Web Manga General Election in 2019.