Guilty Gear Strive Game's Season Pass 3 Launches on August 24

New season launches with DLC character Johnny, new "Wild Assault/Deflect Shield" systems, 2 battle stages

Arc System Works revealed on Sunday during its panel at the EVO fighting game tournament that the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game's third season pass will launch on August 24. Season Pass 3 will introduce four new DLC characters starting with Johnny, the new "Wild Assault" and "Deflect Shield" systems, two new battle stages planned for a later release, a third color pack, balance adjustments, and new moves for select characters.

Image courtesy of Arc System Works

The Wild Assault offensive mechanic is a rush attack move with powerful effects, and the Deflect Shield defensive mechanic creates a large distance between players and their opponent after blocks. Both systems will launch on August 24, along with Johnny.

Image courtesy of Arc System Works

The game will get a "Daredevil Edition" that includes the main game, season passes 1-3, digital sound and artworks, a " Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition Special Color" and " Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Colors" on August 24.

The company also revealed that Guilty Gear -Strive- has surpassed 2.5 million players globally.

Image courtesy of Arc System Works

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to COVID-19.

Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass on March 7.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.

The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched in November 2021 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched in January 2022 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" in March 2022. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC in April 2022.

The game's "Season 2" of characters launched with the sixth DLC character Bridget in August 2022. Its seventh DLC character Sin Kiske launched last November. The eighth character "Bedman?" joined the roster on April 6. The last DLC character for the second season ass Asuka R# launched on May 25.

Source: Email correspondence