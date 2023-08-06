×
U.K. Team Wins World Cosplay Summit 2023

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Latvia, Mexico win 2nd, 3rd place

The official Facebook account for the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) announced this year's full awards list on Saturday.

The official Twitter account for the event also posted pictures from each winner accepting their awards. Below are the winners of 1st Place, 2nd Place, and 3rd Place:

1st Place: U.K. featuring Clood and Tsupo
2nd Place: Latvia featuring SayoChuu and Saber
3rd Place: Mexico featuring Chris and Lorraine

The full list of countries and teams that participated in this year's event is available here. Teams from 33 countries participated in this year's event.

The event is taking place through Sunday, and is being livestreamed. The archive of the livestream for Saturday's winners announcements is available here.

The 2022 event took place from August 5-7 at Oasis 21, Hisaya Odori Park, Osu Shopping Street, and several other locations in and around Nagoya.

The WCS event hosted both physical and online events in 2021. The physical event took place at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya. WCS included cosplay events with photoshoots and stage events, as well as a video cosplay championship.

The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events in 2020 due to the pandemic, and instead held a "Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."

Source: World Cosplay Summit's Facebook page

