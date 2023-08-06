U.K. Team Wins World Cosplay Summit 2023

Latvia, Mexico win 2nd, 3rd place

The official Facebook account for the World Cosplay Summit ( WCS ) announced this year's full awards list on Saturday.

1st Place and Grand Champion: U.K.

2nd Place: Latvia

3rd Place: Mexico

Alumni Category / Tamakoshi Award: Latvia

Action Category / SAMURAI ENERGY Award: Indonesia

Dramatic Category / Nagoya University of the Arts Award: Vietnam

Sound and Direction Category / ANIMAX MUSIX Award: Belgium

Costume Making Category / Brother Award: U.K.

Best Armor Category / Project A-kon Award: Portugal

Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay Category / Famoré Cutlery Award: Brazil

Holiday Matsuri Award: South Korea

The official Twitter account for the event also posted pictures from each winner accepting their awards. Below are the winners of 1st Place, 2nd Place, and 3rd Place:

1st Place: U.K. featuring Clood and Tsupo

ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ 2023📢🌈✨



World Cosplay Championship

World Cosplay Summit 2023



〜審査結果発表〜



🏆第1️⃣位🏆に輝いたのは

1st placeGrand Champion

チーム【イギリス / UK 🇬🇧】です❗️#コスサミ2023 #WCS2023 pic.twitter.com/qkQN6KrPXG — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ】 (@cosplay_summit) August 5, 2023

2nd Place: Latvia featuring SayoChuu and Saber

ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ 2023📢🌈✨



World Cosplay Championship

World Cosplay Summit 2023



〜審査結果発表〜



🏆第2️⃣位🏆に輝いたのは

2rd placeThird Place

チーム【ラトビア / Latvia 🇱🇻】です❗️#コスサミ2023 #WCS2023 pic.twitter.com/zwVLVBq2tC — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ】 (@cosplay_summit) August 5, 2023

3rd Place: Mexico featuring Chris and Lorraine

ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ 2023📢🌈✨



World Cosplay Championship

World Cosplay Summit 2023



〜審査結果発表〜



🏆第3️⃣位🏆に輝いたのは

3rd placeThird Place

チーム【メキシコ / Mexico 🇲🇽】です❗️#コスサミ2023 #WCS2023 pic.twitter.com/vcBIB3mgaS — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ】 (@cosplay_summit) August 5, 2023

The full list of countries and teams that participated in this year's event is available here. Teams from 33 countries participated in this year's event.

The event is taking place through Sunday, and is being livestreamed. The archive of the livestream for Saturday's winners announcements is available here.

The 2022 event took place from August 5-7 at Oasis 21 , Hisaya Odori Park, Osu Shopping Street, and several other locations in and around Nagoya.

The WCS event hosted both physical and online events in 2021. The physical event took place at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya. WCS included cosplay events with photoshoots and stage events, as well as a video cosplay championship.

The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events in 2020 due to the pandemic, and instead held a " Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."