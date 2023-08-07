Dragon Quest X Online Game Ends Service on Wii U, 3DS; Reveals Version 7 Expansion

The official Twitter account of Square Enix 's Dragon Quest X game announced on Sunday that the Dragon Quest X Online game's Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions will end service on March 20, 2024. Additionally, the game's staff announced the "Dragon Quest X Mirai e no Tobira to Madoromi no Shōjo Online" (Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl) version 7 expansion, which will launch in Japan in 2024. Square Enix will announce more details about the new expansion after the story of version 6 ends.

© 2012-2023 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX All Rights Reserved.

All voucher purchases will end on February 21, 2024 on the Nintendo Wii U, and the selling of three-day pass vouchers will end on March 18, 2024 for the Nintendo 3DS.

The game's staff will also implement measures to make it easier for players to switch to the game's other platforms. The game is also available for PlayStation 4, PC, browsers, and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. There have also been Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PS4 and Switch versions in 2017, and released a version for browsers in 2020.

Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku , the offline version of the Dragon Quest X game, launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2022 in Japan after a delay from February 2022.

The game's "Dragon Quest X: Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline" (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Friend) large DLC expansion launched in spring 2023, delayed from its planned fall 2022 release. The DLC expansion was previously delayed from spring 2022 to fall 2022.

Source: Dragon Quest X game's Twitter account (link 2, link 3) via Gematsu