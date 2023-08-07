The King of Fighters XV Game's Video Highlights Najd, Duo Lon DLC Characters

Najd debuts on August 8, Duo Lon debuts in autumn

SNK revealed during the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament on Saturday a new trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game, which highlights the DLC character Najd and the new character Duo Lon. Keisuke Koumoto voices Duo Lon, and the character will debut this autumn.

The DLC character Najd (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara ), who is returning from The King of Fighters XIV , will debut on August 8. SNK started streaming a character breakdown video for Najd on July 31.

© SNK CORPORATION

DLC character Duo Lon will launch this autumn with specific character refinements.

© SNK CORPORATION

The game's season 2 pass has seven DLC characters. Shingo Yabuki (voiced by Takehito Koyasu ) launched on January 17, Kim Kaphwan (voiced by Kunihiro Kawamoto ) launched on April 4, Sylvie Paula Paula (voiced by mio) launched on May 16, and Goenitz (voiced by Susumu Akagi ) launched as a free update on June 20. The seventh character for season 2 will launch in winter.

© SNK CORPORATION

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari ( Fatal Fury ).