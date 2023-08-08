News
Former Toei Producer Muneyuki Kii Establishes K2Pictures
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kii is the new company's Representative Director and CEO. Akatsuki Inc. Representative Director and CEO Tetsurō Kōda and foreign investment fund manager Frederick Katsuro Schmidt were appointed as directors.
The company's major shareholders include Akatsuki Inc., which actively invests in game productions, Groundworks, which manages the copyright of the Evangelion series, Rockwell Eyes inc., represented by director Shunji Iwai (The Case of Hana & Alice, Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? original creator), and Cine Bazar, which produced live-action films such as Shin Godzilla, Shin Kamen Rider, and Shin Ultraman. The new company has not announced any works in production, but its shareholders expect big developments in the future.
Kii worked for Toei, and was credited for the planning and production of the Shin Kamen Rider live-action film. He is also the executive producer of anime films such as LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata, and The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky. Kii also worked for T-Joy and is the executive producer for the 009 Re:Cyborg film, and was credited for the production of the Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene, and Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning films.
Source: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)