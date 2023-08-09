Ao Haru Ride/Blue Spring Ride Live-Action Series' Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song

WOWOW began streaming a new promotional video for its live-action series of Io Sakisaka 's Blue Spring Ride ( Ao Haru Ride ) manga on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast, and also reveals and previews the series' theme song "Kono Ame ga Yandara" (When the Rain Stops) by Kana Adachi feat. Yuito Takeuchi.

© WOWOW

The additional cast (including previously announced members Natsuki Deguchi and Kaito Sakurai ) include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Manami Higa as Kaori Ichijō

Natsuki Deguchi as Futaba Yoshioka

Kaito Sakurai as Kō Mabuchi

as Kō Mabuchi Keisuke Watanabe as Yūdai Kodama

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Mio Kudō as Asumi Nitō

as Asumi Nitō Toru Nomaguchi as Toshio Hasebe

Keiko Horiuchi as Akari Mabuchi

as Akari Mabuchi Itsuji Itao as Yoshimasa Kajiwara

as Yoshimasa Kajiwara Satoshi Jimbo as Takanori Kuroda

Previously announced cast members include:

Sara Shida as Shūko Murao

Daiki Kanechika as Yōichi Tanaka

Sol Miyazato as Haruhiko Uchimiya

Riko as Yūri Makita

Taisuke Niihara as Aya Kominato

Ryōsuke Sota as Tōma Kikuchi

The series will have a season 1 of eight episodes, followed by a season 2 later. The first season premieres on WOWOW on September 22.

Masato Kimura is directing all of the show's episodes except the fifth and seventh episodes, which Yūsuke Matsuda will direct. Sayaka Kuwamura is penning the script.

© Io Sakisaka, Shueisha

The story revolves around Futaba, a girl who was in love with a boy named Kō Tanaka in middle school. However, after a misunderstanding, their relationship as friends ends when he transfers schools over summer vacation. In high school, her world is turned around once more when she meets Kō again, this time under the name of Kō Mabuchi. Both have undergone great changes in personality in their time away from each other, with Futaba abandoning her once girly personality for the sake of fitting in with her classmates, and Kō's turbulent family life turning him cynical and sarcastic.

Sakisaka launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2011, and ended it in February 2015. Shueisha published 13 compiled book volumes for the series. Viz Media released the manga in English.

Production I.G adapted the manga into a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan from July to September 2014. The manga also received a live-action film adaptation, which opened in Japan in December 2014, topping the box office in its opening weekend with a 241 million yen (US$2.05 million) gross.