News
Ao Haru Ride/Blue Spring Ride Live-Action Series' Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
WOWOW began streaming a new promotional video for its live-action series of Io Sakisaka's Blue Spring Ride (Ao Haru Ride) manga on Tuesday. The video reveals more cast, and also reveals and previews the series' theme song "Kono Ame ga Yandara" (When the Rain Stops) by Kana Adachi feat. Yuito Takeuchi.
🍀#アオハライド Season１🍀— WOWOWオリジナルドラマ (@drama_wowow) August 8, 2023
📣足立佳奈 feat.竹内唯人による新曲
「この雨がやんだら」が主題歌に決定🎶
主題歌入りの本予告映像も解禁🎥✨
📌ドラマオリジナルPVも公開中
▷https://t.co/5FzxHPdR7F#WOWOW pic.twitter.com/FuudQ9xq1y
The additional cast (including previously announced members Natsuki Deguchi and Kaito Sakurai) include: (Top row, left to right in image above)
- Manami Higa as Kaori Ichijō
- Natsuki Deguchi as Futaba Yoshioka
- Kaito Sakurai as Kō Mabuchi
- Keisuke Watanabe as Yūdai Kodama
(Bottom row, left to right in image above)
- Mio Kudō as Asumi Nitō
- Toru Nomaguchi as Toshio Hasebe
- Keiko Horiuchi as Akari Mabuchi
- Itsuji Itao as Yoshimasa Kajiwara
- Satoshi Jimbo as Takanori Kuroda
Previously announced cast members include:
- Sara Shida as Shūko Murao
- Daiki Kanechika as Yōichi Tanaka
- Sol Miyazato as Haruhiko Uchimiya
- Riko as Yūri Makita
- Taisuke Niihara as Aya Kominato
- Ryōsuke Sota as Tōma Kikuchi
The series will have a season 1 of eight episodes, followed by a season 2 later. The first season premieres on WOWOW on September 22.
Masato Kimura is directing all of the show's episodes except the fifth and seventh episodes, which Yūsuke Matsuda will direct. Sayaka Kuwamura is penning the script.The story revolves around Futaba, a girl who was in love with a boy named Kō Tanaka in middle school. However, after a misunderstanding, their relationship as friends ends when he transfers schools over summer vacation. In high school, her world is turned around once more when she meets Kō again, this time under the name of Kō Mabuchi. Both have undergone great changes in personality in their time away from each other, with Futaba abandoning her once girly personality for the sake of fitting in with her classmates, and Kō's turbulent family life turning him cynical and sarcastic.
Sakisaka launched the manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2011, and ended it in February 2015. Shueisha published 13 compiled book volumes for the series. Viz Media released the manga in English.
Production I.G adapted the manga into a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan from July to September 2014. The manga also received a live-action film adaptation, which opened in Japan in December 2014, topping the box office in its opening weekend with a 241 million yen (US$2.05 million) gross.
Sources: WOWOW's Twitter account, Comic Natalie