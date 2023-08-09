Arata Miyatsuki, Kentarō Satō Launch New Horror Suspense Manga

Miyatsuki writes story, Satō draws Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku manga

This year's 16th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Thursday that Arata Miyatsuki ( Impossibility Defense ) and Kentarō Satō ( Magical Girl Site ) will launch a new horror suspense manga titled Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku (Our Summer was Torn Apart), in the magazine's next issue on August 25. Miyatsuki is writing the story, and Satō is drawing the manga.

Magical Girl Site

Satō () launched thehorror manga (image right) on themanga website in July 2013, before moving it tomagazine in September 2017. The manga ended in 2019 with 16 volumes. released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018 and ended in June 2018. The anime streamed onoutside of Japan.

Satō recently launched the Fushi to Batsu ( Immortality and Punishment ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 6.

Miyatsuki and Ochau recently ended their Castration: Rebirth ( Kyosei Tensei ) manga on January 27. Miyatsuki and Ochau launched the manga with the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine in September 2019. The manga then moved to Young Animal in February 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's third compiled book volume physically in June 2021. The company published the manga's fourth and fifth volumes digitally in February 2022, October 2022, respectively. The manga's sixth and final volume launched digitally on April 28.

Miyatsuki and Yūya Kanzaki launched their Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013. The series ended in November 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.