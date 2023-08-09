Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo Light Novels Get TV Anime

Izumi О̄kido debuted series about girl who strives to become villainess in 2018

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Izumi О̄kido's Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo (I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History) light novel series is getting a television anime. A new official website and Twitter account opened and unveiled a visual:

Series illustrator Jyun Hayase shared a drawing to commemorate the announcement:

Akira Hoshi, who drew the manga adaptation, also shared a commemorative illustration:

The story follows a girl named Alicia who hates "goody-two-shoes" heroines. Her wishes come true when she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. She strives to be the world's most evil villainess in history. However, the more she tries to be a villainess, the more the prince appears to like her...

О̄kido debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. О̄kido launched the light novel series with illustrator Hayase in 2020. The series' fourth volume shipped in Japan in September 2022, and the fifth volume will ship on Saturday.

Hoshi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2022, and it will release the fourth volume on Saturday.

The series has over 850,000 copies in circulation, including digitally.

