Retropolis Scratch Manga Ends With Next Chapter

"Kyoto × youth × tattoo battle action" manga launched in July 2022

© Jinsei Kataoka, Kazuma Kondou, Kodansha

The September issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that manga creator duoand'smanga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on September 8.

The duo launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in July 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022, and the second volume on May 9.

The "Kyoto × youth × tattoo battle action" manga centers on Tsukimichi Dōri, whose speciality is "running away." Instead of entering high school, he runs away to Kyoto, but what awaits him is a great mystery, a mirror world where right and left are flipped. In this world, tattoo artists take place in a battle called "Bokusenkon." Tsukimichi must now make use of his escape skills as his "best and worst" youth is about to begin.

The duo launched the "steampunk action" manga Smokin' Parade in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015, and ended the series in April 2021. Kadokawa published the 10th and final volume in July 2021. Yen Press released the manga in English.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.

