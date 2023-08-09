News
Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai TV Anime Reveals Additional Cast, October 5 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Shizuki Fujisawa's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai (Youth Story of a Family or lit: The Four Yuzuki Brothers) manga revealed on Wednesday five more cast members and its October 5 premiere.
Additional cast members include:
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Hayato Yuzuki, the eldest brother and family's central pillar who is worldly wise
- Kikunosuke Toya as Mikoto Yuzuki the second son who is cool and has a brother complex
- Miyuki Sakurai as Minato Yuzuki, the third son who is energetic and thoughtful of his siblings
- Momoka Terasawa as Gakuto, the fourth son who is actually the most grown up, and a first-year elementary school student whom everyone calls a hermit
The anime's website also started streaming character promotional videos for Hayato Yuzuki (Iwasaki) and Mikoto Yuzuki (Toya) on July 15 and 28, respectively.
The anime will premiere on October 5 on the TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X channels. The anime will also have an advance screening event in October. The anime's staff will announce more event details soon.
Mitsuru Hongo (Gunma-chan, Ascendance of a Bookworm) is directing the anime at Shuka (Natsume's Book of Friends seasons 5-6), and Orie Tanaka (Natsume's Book of Friends animation director) is designing the characters and is serving as chief animation director. Yoshikazu Suo (Magical Project S, The Melody of Oblivion) is composing the music.
The coming-of-age story follows four brothers — from oldest to youngest, the family's breadwinner and school teacher Hayato, the aloof Mikoto who dotes on Minato perhaps too much, the meek Minato, and the confident first-grader Gakuto.
The manga has been running in Shogakukan's shōjo manga magazine Betsucomi since 2018. The manga won the shōjo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.
Sources: Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai anime's website, Comic Natalie