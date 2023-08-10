Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko, Renai Daikō Manga Take 1-Month Hiatus for Author's Health

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

revealed on Twitter on Friday that he had to take a break for about a month for his health, but has now returned to work. However, his and'smanga and his and's(Love Proxy) manga are both taking breaks for about a month. The former will return in this year's 42nd issue of'smagazine on September 14 and the latter will resume in the magazine's 41st issue on September 7.

Yokoyari will draw a four-chapter short story about Mem-Cho's backstory titled [ Oshi no Ko ] -interlude- until the main manga returns.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode, and ended with its 11th episode on June 28. The anime will have a second season. HIDIVE streamed the anime's first season as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka and illustrator Nishizawa 5mm debuted the Renai Daikō manga in Weekly Young Jump on April 27.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga ended in November 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 28th volume in December 2022.

Akasaka announced last November after finishing Kaguya-sama: Love is War that he intended to stop working as a manga artist and would instead focus solely on writing. He intended Kaguya-sama: Love is War to be the last manga for which he was responsible for the illustrations. Akasaka has focused more on writing for manga that other people draw in recent years, such as Oshi no Ko , which Mengo Yokoyari draws. He also previously drew the Sayonara Piano Sonata manga, which Hikaru Sugii wrote.