Bliss Brain Launches Princess Maker 2 Regeneration Game on December 21

Japanese game publisher Bliss Brain announced on Thursday that it will release the Princess Maker 2 Regeneration game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on December 21, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Princess Maker 2 game's release. The company will reveal more details about the game in the future.

© YONAGO GAINAX ・Bliss Brain

Gainax released the Princess Maker 2 game in 1993. Gainax and Korean game publisher CFK launched the Princess Maker 2: Refine game, the 2004 Windows remake of Princess Maker 2 , on PC via Steam in 2016.

CFK released the Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True ( Princess Maker: Yumemiru Yōsei ), and the Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess games for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2019.

Princess Maker: Yumemiru Yōsei originally launched for the PlayStation in 1997, and later released on Windows, Sega Saturn, and Sega Dreamcast. Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess is a board game featuring characters from the Princess Maker franchise . The game originally launched in 1999 for the PlayStation .

Gainax 's Takami Akai conceived, designed, and directed the franchise , which was among the first games in the " bishōjo simulation" genre. Gainax released the original Princess Maker game in 1991 on the MSX platform. Gainax released Princess Maker 5 on the PC in 2007, and on the PS2 and PSP in 2008. Mgame released a Princess Maker game for iOS and Android devices in September 2015. The games inspired the Petite Princess Yucie manga and 26-episode TV anime in 2002.

Source: Bliss Brain's Twitter account via Otakomu