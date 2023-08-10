Disney+ Plans to Restrict Password Sharing in 2024, Disney+/Hulu Raise Prices of Ad-Free Tiers

© Disney

Disney+

Disney's CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's earnings call on Wednesday that Disney plans to restrict password sharing for accounts on itsservice sometime next year. Iger added that the company is currently exploring "the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," and that Disney plans to updatesubscriber agreements later this year regarding sharing policies.

Disney+ also announced that it is raising the price of its ad-free tier from US$10.99 to US$13.99 per month, while the ad-free tier for Hulu will rise from US$14.99 to US$17.99. There will be a bundle for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundled together for US$19.99 starting on September 6. The new pricing scheme will take effect October 12. The prices of ad-supported tiers will remain unchanged.

Netflix recently brought its new password-sharing policy to multiple other markets, including the United States. Netflix launched the new policy in test markets Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru on February 5. The company then extended its new password-sharing policy to Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal later that month. Netflix said that in each of these countries, there was an immediate “cancel reaction,” but it was eventually eclipsed by former sharers creating new accounts or paying more to formally add new users to existing accounts.

Disney+ added an ad-supported tier in December 2022.

Source: IndieWire (Wilson Chapman), 9 to 5 Mac (Chance Miller), Business Wire