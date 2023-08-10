Don't Call It Mystery Live-Action Series' 1st Episode Reboot Casts Jun Shison

Shison plays Ren Sagara in rebooted 1st episode on September 9

The staff for Fuji TV 's new special "reboot" version of the Don't Call It Mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) series' first episode revealed on Friday that it has cast Jun Shison as Ren Sagara, Totonō's classmate and seminar colleague.

The new special will show the first episode, but will also feature new footage showing a new perspective on the story, and will include the story of how Totonō and Ren met. The special will also include the "Time Capsule" story from the manga's 11th compiled book volume. The special will once again staras protagonist Totonō Kunō, and will also star, Onoe Matsuya,, and

The special, which celebrates the upcoming opening of the franchise 's live-action film, will premiere on Fuji TV on September 9.

The live-action series adaptation of Yumi Tamura 's manga premiered on Fuji TV in January 2022.

The film will open on September 15, and will center on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and published the first 2-in-1 omnibus volume on May 30. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Totonou is a young college student who stands out—both for his bushy hairdo and his finely-honed abilities of observation and deduction. When Totonou is accused of murder, he puts his skills to work and uses his exceptional insights to find the real killer. Later, all Totonou wants to do is return to his own little world, but he can't avoid getting caught up in one mystery after another. In his own blunt yet gentle way, Totonou is a truth seeker who tries to make sense of a chaotic—and often dangerous—world.

Tamura published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.