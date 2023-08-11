Gundam SEED, Gundam SEED Destiny Compilation Films Get HD Remastered Screenings

Films open in August-November

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed franchise began streaming trailers for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Special Edition and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Special Edition compilation films on Friday. The films will have new HD remastered screenings in Japan from August to November.

The three Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Special Edition films will open on August 25, September 8, and September 22, respectively. The four Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Special Edition films will open on October 6, October 20, November 3, and November 17, respectively

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film project will open in Japan on January 26, 2024. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Source: Comic Natalie





