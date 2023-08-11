Lollipop Chainsaw Game's Remake Reveals Title, Summer 2024 Delay

Remake titled Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Lollipop Chainsaw

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

The official Twitter account for Dragami Games announced on Friday that the remake of filmmaker James Gunn and's (Suda51)hack-and-slash game is delayed to summer 2024, and it revealed the official title

Dragami Games did not reveal the platforms for the remake. A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff are developing the game. Gunn and Suda are not involved with the remake.

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May 2022. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games in May 2022.

Source: Dragami Games' Twitter account





