Ghibli Park, Universal Studios Japan, Nintendo Osaka Temporarily Close Due to Typhoon Lan

Ghibli Park,, andOsaka announced on Monday that they will be temporarily closed on Tuesday due to Typhoon Lan (also known as Typhoon No. 7 and Hurricane Lan).

Typhoon Lan is the seventh tropical storm of the season. It is expected to make landfall in Japan on Tuesday, approaching the Pacific coasts of the Tōkai region from the Kansai region in the country's western side. The storm is expected to travel north. The typhoon is also affecting transporation services such as railways and airlines.

The Ghibli Park opened on November 1, 2022, two years behind its original opening schedule in 2020.

Universal Studios Japan opened its Super Nintendo World area in March 2021.

The second official Nintendo store opened in November 2022 at Daimaru Umeda in Osaka. The stores sell consoles, games, peripherals, and other related goods. The stores also hold events and game experiences.