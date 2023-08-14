Takehito Moriizumi's Sasasa Nana no Kyūmei Mystery Manga Ends

Manga launched in April 2022

© Takehito Moriizumi, Shogakukan

Big Comic Original Zōkan

Sasasa Nana no Kyūmei

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday thatwill end the(Nana Sasasa's Investigation) manga with its next chapter in October.

The manga centers on college student Ruru Sasasa and her sister and mystery novelist Nana Sasasa. Both sisters suffered a recent loss in the family: an uncle that passed away a month ago. When Ruru takes this as an opportunity to visit their uncle's old home, she discovers an old picture of Avi, her uncle's old partner who disappeared long ago. This begins to uncover some memories in Ruru's mind.

Moriizumi launched the manga in Big Comic Original Zōkan in April 2022.

Moriizumi has contributed a story to the first volume of the Glaeolia indie manga collection, which Glacier Bay Books published in English in 2020.