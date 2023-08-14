News
Takehito Moriizumi's Sasasa Nana no Kyūmei Mystery Manga Ends
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in April 2022
The September issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine revealed on Saturday that Takehito Moriizumi will end the Sasasa Nana no Kyūmei (Nana Sasasa's Investigation) manga with its next chapter in October.
The manga centers on college student Ruru Sasasa and her sister and mystery novelist Nana Sasasa. Both sisters suffered a recent loss in the family: an uncle that passed away a month ago. When Ruru takes this as an opportunity to visit their uncle's old home, she discovers an old picture of Avi, her uncle's old partner who disappeared long ago. This begins to uncover some memories in Ruru's mind.
Moriizumi launched the manga in Big Comic Original Zōkan in April 2022.
Moriizumi has contributed a story to the first volume of the Glaeolia indie manga collection, which Glacier Bay Books published in English in 2020.
Source: Big Comic Original Zōkan September issue