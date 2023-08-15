Manga UP! Adds My Blade Will Lead the Way! Abandoned in a Labyrinth as a Directionally Challenged S-Rank Swordsman Manga in English

Manga centers on S-rank swordsman without sense of direction

Manga UP! Global began releasing Murokouichi 's My Blade Will Lead the Way! Abandoned in a Labyrinth as a Directionally Challenged S-Rank Swordsman ( Saikō Nando Meikyū de Party ni Okizari ni Sareta S-Rank Kenshi, Hontō ni Mayoi Makutte Dare mo Shiranai Saishinbu e: Ore no Kandato Tabun Kocchi ga Deguchida to Omou ) manga, the adaptation of quiet's light novel series of the same title, on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © quiet/SQUARE ENIX ・ toi8/SQUARE ENIX ・ Murokouichi/SQUARE ENIX

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

The swordsman, Jir, had just joined a well-known S-rank party when he finds himself stranded all alone in the hardest labyrinth. Normally, there's no way to survive such a situation other than to wait for rescue. Relying on nothing but his heroic sword skills, Jir decides to escape on his own! "Heh! You're all bark and no bite, Labyrinth!" he boldly declares. Due to his extremely poor sense of direction, he's completely unaware that he's headed towards the deepest level where the labyrinth boss awaits!!

quiet launched the original novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2021. Square Enix published the light novel's first volume with illustrations by toi8 in August 2021, and the second volume in January 2022.

Murokouichi launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in January 2022. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and will publish the third volume on September 7.

Source: Email correspondence