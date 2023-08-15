News
Titan Manga Licenses Himuro's Grace Rosa Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Company to release 1st volume on February 13, 2024
Titan Manga announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Himuro's (real name Kinoko Higurashi) Grace Rosa manga. The company will release the manga's first volume on February 13, 2024.
Titan Manga describes the story:
Grace Rosa is an assassin, driven by a single thing: discovering the secret of her adoptive father's disappearance. He trained her to become a lethal killing machine, able to wield any weapon she can get her hands on, before inducting her into the ranks of the shadowy organisation known as Alterna. But could the very people she serves as a hired gun have something to do with him vanishing? And to what lengths will she go to enact her vengeance on the people who have wronged her?
Himuro debuted the manga in Tokuma Shoten's Comic Zenon magazine in April 2020, and it ended publication that September. The first and only compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2020.
Source: Email correspondence