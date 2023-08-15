Titan Manga Licenses Himuro's Grace Rosa Manga

It's a hot summer in the city of Tokyo. And what better way to spend one of those hot days than looking at the coolest new figures at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer]? ― It's a hot summer in the city of Tokyo. And what better way to spend one of those hot days than looking at the coolest new figures at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer]? While only a highlight of the figures on display, they're sure to cool ...