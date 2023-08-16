Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime's 5th Video Previews Final Arc

New visual unveiled

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga began streaming the fifth promotional video on Thursday, and it previews the final arc:

© 友藤 結・白泉社／「贄姫と獣の王」製作委員会

The anime premiered on April 19. The anime's second(quarter of a year) started on July 12.

The anime stars:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is handling the series scrupts, and Shinya Hasegawa ( Revolutionary Girl Utena ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is the sound director, and Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

The group BIN performed the first opening theme song "Saku no Nie" (Sacrifice During the New Moon), and the group GARNiDELiA performed the first ending theme song "Only." Vocalist Hinano performs the current opening theme song "LOVE INFINITY," and the artist katagiri performs the current ending theme song "call your name."

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being the next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume in April 2022.

A spinioff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume in August 2022. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume in April 2022.

