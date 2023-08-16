News
Shonen Magazine Edge Ends Publication on October 17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kodansha published the magazine's September issue on Thursday.
The magazine publishes manga such as Shaman King The Super Star, Hypnosis Mic, Otaku Elf, Bless, My Deer Friend Nokotan, Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka!, Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka?, and I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs.
The magazine launched in September 2015. Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei debuted the Nekogahara manga in the first issue, which also marked his first work in a Kodansha magazine. Kodansha publishes a digital version simultaneously with the print version.
Shonen Magazine Edge's name came from the fact that Kodansha was aiming to publish works "at the extreme exterior of the 'Magazine' group." Fumio Osano, Kodansha's editor for Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon and Codename: Sailor V manga, served as editor-in-chief of Shonen Magazine Edge.
Thanks to Kim P for the news tip.
Source: Shonen Magazine Edge