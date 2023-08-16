Shonen Magazine Edge Ends Publication on October 17

Manga will transfer to other publications such as

© Kodansha

Kodansha

The official website for'smagazine announced on Thursday that it will end publication with the November issue on October 17. Some works will move to other publications, including'sapp. The magazine's November issue will reveal the fates of currently serialized titles.

Kodansha published the magazine's September issue on Thursday.

The magazine publishes manga such as Shaman King The Super Star , Hypnosis Mic , Otaku Elf , Bless , My Deer Friend Nokotan , Kachime ga nai no wa Oredake ka! , Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? , and I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs .

The magazine launched in September 2015. Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei debuted the Nekogahara manga in the first issue, which also marked his first work in a Kodansha magazine. Kodansha publishes a digital version simultaneously with the print version.

Shonen Magazine Edge 's name came from the fact that Kodansha was aiming to publish works "at the extreme exterior of the 'Magazine' group." Fumio Osano , Kodansha 's editor for Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon and Codename: Sailor V manga, served as editor-in-chief of Shonen Magazine Edge .

Thanks to Kim P for the news tip.

Source: Shonen Magazine Edge