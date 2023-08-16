News
Taking in a Stray Manga Gets Live-Action Show in October
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TV Tokyo and TV Osaka announced on Thursday that they are producing a live-action series adaptation of Nuwi Aoi's Taking in a Stray (Shōnen o Kau) manga. The show will premiere on the BS TV Tokyo and TV Osaka channels on October 7 with the title Neko Kare ~Shōnen o Kau~ (Cat Boyfriend: Taking in a Stray). Ren Ishikawa (Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, Masquerade Hotel, Grand Blue, left in image below) plays protagonist Ai Morikawa, while Jun Saitō plays Nagisa Tohno.
Ryūichi Saeki and Masayuki Matoba are directing the series, and are also both writing scripts alongside Nanami Okaniwa, Kaoru Suzuki, and Keita Meguro.NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
Ai Morikawa lives for her work. Pulling overtime and getting home past midnight is business as usual for this Tokyo career woman. She barely has time to catch the last train every night, let alone go chasing after a potential husband. One night, an extraordinarily pretty 16-year-old boy named Nagisa shows up on Ai's doorstep, and she takes him in. Her acquaintance with Nagisa, a boy as eccentric and aloof as a cat, slowly begins to change Ai's routine... This unconventional family drama is guaranteed to soothe your heart!
Aoi launched the manga in Coamix's Comic Zenon website in August 2020. Coamix shipped the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 20.
The manga will end with its sixth volume, and it published the first part of its final chapter on July 21.
Source: Comic Natalie