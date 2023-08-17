Legendary Entertainment's Live-Action Godzilla Series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Premieres in Fall

Apple TV+ announced on Thursday that Legendary Entertainment 's planned new series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans" is titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , and it will premiere on the service with 10 episodes this fall.

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell will both play Army officer Lee Shaw across generations. Mari Yamamoto will also be in the series.

The series' story takes place after the 2014 Godzilla film.

Anna Sawai will play Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Ren Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Kiersey Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Joe Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Elisa Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills." Anders Holm plays a recurring role.

The series explores "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Chris Black and Matt Fraction are co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are the executive producers at Safehouse Pictures, alongside fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO . Matt Shakman ( Wandavision ) is directing the first two episodes.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film opened in the United States in March 2021, and in Japan in July 2021. The film is getting a sequel titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire . The sequel film will open in theaters on March 15, 2024, and will have IMAX screenings on its release date.

Source: Press release