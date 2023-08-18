Live-Action Touken Ranbu Film Sequel Opens in Malaysia on September 28

Film opened in Japan on March 31

Malaysian cinema chain GSC Movies began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for Eiga Touken Ranbu: Reimei (Touken Ranbu the Movie: Dawn), the Eiga Touken Ranbu live-action film's sequel, on Thursday. The trailer reveals that the film will open in Malaysia on September 28.





The film opened in Japan on March 31.

The new cast members include Satsuki Nakayama as Shuten-dōji, and Shiori Akita as a girl in the present day that serves as a "temporary master" for the swords. Tsubasa Tobinaga from the comedian duo Rubber Girl will also appear in the film.

The new movie takes place in Kyoto during the Heian era, and will center on Minamoto no Raikō's legendary slaying of the mythical oni Shuten-dōji. The story also moves to the years A.D.2205 and A.D. 2012.

Hiroki Suzuki , Yoshihiro Aramaki, Masanari Wada , and Fūma Sadamoto return as Mikazuki Munechika, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Honebami Tōshirō respectively. Akira Emoto plays Fujiwara no Michinaga, while Kanji Tsuda plays Minamoto no Raikō, and Terunosuke Takezai plays Abe no Seimei. Other cast members include:

Mizuki Umetsu as Yamanbagiri Chōgi

Takamichi Satō as Higekiri

Ryōsuke Yamamoto as Hizamaru

Reo Honda as Ichigo Hitofuri

Eito Konishi as Horikawa Kunihiro

Yūki Tamaki as Kogarasumaru

Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) once again directed the film, with a script by Hideyuki Kobashi and Jin Haganeya .

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Singapore in April 2019.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.