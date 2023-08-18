Philippines' Best of Anime Convention Returns on September 16

Image via Best of Anime Facebook page

The Philippines' Best of Anime convention announced on August 9 that it will return with an event at the SMX Convention Center on September 16. The new event is titled The Best of Anime 2023: The Reunion, and will mark the first time the event will be held since 2019 (the event was not held in the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The event will feature the return of the event's staple performers: visual kei band UchuSentai:NOIZ, and idol group Starmarie . Voice actor Miura Ayme , rock idol group Chicken Blow the Idol, and Davao-based J-pop cover group Pastel Mix will also be guests for the event.

Japanese cosplayer Reika, and Philippine cosplayer AC Hernandez will also attend. Monya Nakane of Starmarie will also participate as a cosplayer .

Source: Press release